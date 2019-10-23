Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Kalamazoo assault suspect ID’d, arrested

Posted 3:58 PM, October 23, 2019, by , Updated at 04:01PM, October 23, 2019

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A man wanted for an assault in downtown Kalamazoo has been arrested.

The assault happened Oct. 12 on East Michigan Avenue and Farmers Alley. Police said someone passing by saw a woman in trouble and intervened, causing the suspect to run off.

Investigators released surveillance footage of the man, which prompted tips that led them to his identity. The 30-year-old Kalamazoo man was arrested on Wednesday.

His name is being withheld pending arraignment.

