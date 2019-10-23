Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Know the risk factors of breast cancer

Posted 11:13 AM, October 23, 2019, by , Updated at 11:08AM, October 23, 2019

Every woman should know her risk for breast cancer. The average lifetime risk for a woman is 12.5 percent, but having a combination of risk factors increased the risk to over 20 percent.

If women are at lower risk, the basic screening guidelines apply, but if the risk is high, it changes when additional testing could be done to increase the odds of finding cancer sooner. Knowing risk factors has saved many lives; prevention or early detection is the best medicine.  These risk factors include:

  • Family history of breast or ovarian cancer
  • History of breast biopsies
  • Dense breast tissue
  • Obesity
  • Early onset menses/late onset menopause
  • Nulliparous
  • Sedentary lifestyle
  • ETOH use

At the Spectrum Health High Risk Breast clinic, there are also conversations about what women can do to reduce their risk for breast cancer. This includes maintaining a healthy weight, avoiding tobacco, keeping alcohol to a minimum, staying active with daily exercise, and choosing a healthy diet high in vegetables such as broccoli, brussel sprouts, and cauliflower.

If a woman has high risk, she also might qualify to take medications such as a SERM such as tamoxifen which blocks the breast estrogen receptors, or an aromatase inhibitor-which blocks estrogen production from pre-hormones made in fat and adrenal gland. These medications can have significant side effects and health effects but are powerful to decrease risk.

Breast cancer can happen, the goal is to prevent cancer and if not prevent, find it early. Early breast cancer requires less treatment which allows a woman to get back to her life sooner.

To set up an appointment with Dr. Bitner or her staff, call (616)267-8520. Their office is located at 3800 Lake Michigan Dr. NW, Suite A., Grand Rapids.

Learn more about healthy living and women's health on her blog.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.