L.C. Walker Arena to become Mercy Health Arena

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon’s L.C. Walker Arena will have a new name by the end of the year.

The building will be renamed Mercy Health Arena and new signage will be installed in January 2020.

It was originally named after Louis Carlisle Walker, a Muskegon industrialist who was a major contributor to the construction of the arena in 1960.

The City of Muskegon has invested over $4 million over the last four years to upgrade concession areas and restrooms, replace the roof and the facility’s boiler and dehumidification systems.

A release says Mercy Health’s sponsorship will keep the momentum going for the arena, which hosts about 100,000 people every year at sporting events, concerts and other events.

