Man charged in wife’s shooting, victim in critical condition

Posted 4:19 PM, October 23, 2019, by , Updated at 04:22PM, October 23, 2019

A mug shot of Jaron Chatman.

POLKTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man is facing charges after allegedly shooting his wife Monday in Ottawa County.

The shooting happened around 5:27 p.m. on 80th Avenue south of State Road in Polkton Township, near Coopersville.

Authorities haven’t said what led up to the shooting yet but said the victim, 24-year-old Emily Chatman, is still in critical condition at a Grand Rapids hospital.

On Wednesday, 25-year-old Jaron Chatman was arraigned on charges of reckless discharge of a firearm causing serious injury and felony firearms.

