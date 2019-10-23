× Man charged in wife’s shooting, victim in critical condition

POLKTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man is facing charges after allegedly shooting his wife Monday in Ottawa County.

The shooting happened around 5:27 p.m. on 80th Avenue south of State Road in Polkton Township, near Coopersville.

Authorities haven’t said what led up to the shooting yet but said the victim, 24-year-old Emily Chatman, is still in critical condition at a Grand Rapids hospital.

On Wednesday, 25-year-old Jaron Chatman was arraigned on charges of reckless discharge of a firearm causing serious injury and felony firearms.