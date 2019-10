× ‘MasterChef Junior Live!’ coming to Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — “MasterChef Junior Live!” is coming to Grand Rapids next year.

The show features past contestants on “MasterChef Junior” competing in head-to-head cooking demonstrations and challenges live on stage.

Tickets for the March 18, 2020 show at DeVos Performance Hall will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. They can be purchased at DeVos Place or Van Andel Arena box offices or on Ticketmaster’s website.