Meeting planned over proposed marijuana provisioning center in GR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Residents on Grand Rapids' Southeast Side have a chance to voice your opinion about a marijuana provisioning center that could soon be opening up in West Michigan.

Linc Up in Grand Rapids, 1167 Madison Avenue SE, is hosting a community meeting from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. to start a discussion over a new medical marijuana provisioning center that may one day open up shop on the city's southeast side.

"There`s a proposed marijuana facility coming to 1316 Madison Avenue and Link Up is not for or against. We are for community voice so it is a community conversation to gain community voice," said Willie Patterson, Engagement Director for Linc Up.

Linc Up Grand Rapids opening its doors Wednesday for a community meeting about a new business that could be coming to the Southeast side.

"We want to hear what the residents have to say about this proposed facility," Patterson said.

A proposed facility, by an Ann Arbor based medical marijuana group, hoping to open up shop near Madison and Adams in Grand Rapids.

"You have demographics that are starkly against having marijuana in the area and then you have a demographic that really wants it in the area," he said. "There are concerns with what does that men for traffic? What does that mean for residents? Are there agreements that can be made to benefit the community." Patterson said.

This dispensary would be on the first to open in GR after marijuana was legalized for recreational use, but still would only be for medical marijuana patients for now.

"Some of the pro`s would be more revenue coming into the community. The con`s, again, is drug usage. So you know we have a legalized system but it is still considered a drug," he said.

Anyone is welcome to attend and ask questions and voice their concerns.

"Make sure you know what`s happening in your community," Patterson said.

The company still has to go before the planning commission committee in the coming months and the city commission will have to vote before it could open.