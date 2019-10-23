MSP: Alcohol likely a factor in deadly NB US-131 crash at 14 Mile Road

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALGOMA TOWNSHIP, Mich. --Michigan State Police say a man is dead after a crash early Wednesday, and troopers believe alcohol played a factor.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes of US-131 at 14 Mile Road in Algoma Township.

MSP says the driver, a 24-year-old Cedar Springs man, lost control of his truck and went off the road into a median and hit several trees.

The driver was taken by Aero Med to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.