Parole absconder arrested after standoff in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A man wanted for absconding parole was arrested Wednesday in Kalamazoo after a standoff.

It started around 8:40 a.m. on S Burdick Street when officers were trying to find and arrest a parole absconder who is a suspect in another investigation. The man was found but he was able to get inside a home.

Police say they received information that the suspect was armed, and that he has a violent history so they surrounded the home before taking further action. Officers said a woman inside the home lied to officers about the suspect’s location and refused to cooperate.

After about an hour of neogtations at 10:30 a.m., the suspect peacefully surrendered and was taken to the Kalamazoo County Jail on the parole absconder warrant.

