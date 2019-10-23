Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

See the magic of Trino at ‘Amaze & Amuse: A Modern Day Magic Show’

Posted 12:10 PM, October 23, 2019, by , Updated at 12:09PM, October 23, 2019

The tricks and treats are taken literally when it comes to the magic of Trino. Trino has been entertaining audiences all over the country with his magic, and now he's back in Grand Rapids to amaze and amuse on Friday.

Amaze & Amuse is a modern-day magic show that features comedy, mind-blowing magic and lots of audience participation. The show will feature comedy magician Trino with special guest magician and ventriloquist Brynn Cummings.

Amaze and Amuse: A Modern Day Magic Show will take place at the Wealthy Theatre. The show starts at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets range from $10 to $30. Use the promo code FAMILY to get $10 off a Family 4-pack of 2 adult and 2 child tickets.

Get tickets and learn more at wealthytheatre.com.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.