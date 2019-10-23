See the magic of Trino at ‘Amaze & Amuse: A Modern Day Magic Show’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The tricks and treats are taken literally when it comes to the magic of Trino. Trino has been entertaining audiences all over the country with his magic, and now he's back in Grand Rapids to amaze and amuse on Friday.

Amaze & Amuse is a modern-day magic show that features comedy, mind-blowing magic and lots of audience participation. The show will feature comedy magician Trino with special guest magician and ventriloquist Brynn Cummings.

Amaze and Amuse: A Modern Day Magic Show will take place at the Wealthy Theatre. The show starts at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets range from $10 to $30. Use the promo code FAMILY to get $10 off a Family 4-pack of 2 adult and 2 child tickets.

Get tickets and learn more at wealthytheatre.com.