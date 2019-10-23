Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Sheriff: Suspect arrested after woman cut with knife in St. Joseph Co.

Posted 7:24 AM, October 23, 2019, by , Updated at 07:25AM, October 23, 2019

PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A suspect is facing charges after a woman suffered a knife wound to her neck.

It happened late Tuesday night around 7:31 p.m. in the 53000 block of North Fisher Lake Road in park Township for a reported assault between family members.

The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived but was tracked down with the help of a K9.

Deputies say the victim, a 21-year-old woman, suffered a stab wound to her neck but is expected to be okay.

The suspect, a 23-year-old man, was taken to the St Joseph County Jail where he was charged with assault with intent to commit murder and interfering with 911.

