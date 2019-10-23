Start a career with Toyota Kentucky today!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Good jobs along with a healthy, family oriented lifestyle are two topics every seeks. There's one company focused on addressing both opportunities with great success, Toyota.

Toyota is seeking new employees for its busy Kentucky manufacturing plant. They have great opportunities for women, people looking for a solid career without a college degree, or anyone who wants a fresh start in the job market.

Many of their current employees have nothing but positive things to say about their careers with Toyota. Watch the video above and listen for yourself.

See what's waiting for you, a friend, or family member by visiting the Toyota Kentucky website at toyotaky.com/jobs.