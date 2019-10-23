× Tires fly off semi in crash, hit and kill Benton Township supervisor

BENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Benton Township’s supervisor was killed in a crash Wednesday morning.

It happened around 7:15 a.m. on I-94 near mile marker 33 in Benton Township.

Authorities say a semi-truck lost two of its tires, one of which hit 48-year-old Kevin White, who was working on the side of the highway for his job with the Michigan Department of Transportation. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Authorities said speed, drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors, and the semi’s driver is cooperating with the investigation.