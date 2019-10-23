Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Tires fly off semi in crash, hit and kill Benton Township supervisor

Posted 2:18 PM, October 23, 2019, by , Updated at 02:19PM, October 23, 2019

BENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Benton Township’s supervisor was killed in a crash Wednesday morning.

It happened around 7:15 a.m. on I-94 near mile marker 33 in Benton Township.

Authorities say a semi-truck lost two of its tires, one of which hit 48-year-old Kevin White, who was working on the side of the highway for his job with the Michigan Department of Transportation. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Authorities said speed, drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors, and the semi’s driver is cooperating with the investigation.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.