Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Toddler rants when mother doesn’t kiss him goodbye

Posted 8:21 AM, October 23, 2019, by 
Courtesy: YouTube / diana_simos 
courtesy: Instagram / diana_simos

(FOX NEWS) An adorable two-year-old boy from Florida expressed displeasure towards his mother when she left for work without kissing him, his father, or his newborn sister goodbye.

The young boy threw up his hands in disbelief and vented his frustration after his mom left without kissing him. Alexander's father took out his cell phone and captured the entire rant on camera.

In a Facebook post, Alexander's mom said she was in a hurry to get to work after dropping Alexander home from soccer practice.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.