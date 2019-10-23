Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Wayne State offers free tuition to Detroit high school graduates

DETROIT (AP) — Wayne State University has launched a scholarship promising free tuition to full-time, first-year students starting next fall who have graduated from a Detroit high school.

The Detroit university on Wednesday announced the Heart of Detroit Tuition Pledge, which is designed to fill the gap after financial aid to cover tuition and fees. There are no restrictions on family income.

To be eligible, students must live in the city and have graduated from any Detroit high school.

University officials say the program expands on one launched in 2017 that’s enabled roughly 2,300 students statewide to enroll with no cost for tuition and fees.

Many schools, including University of Michigan, offer free tuition to students whose families fall below a certain income threshold.

