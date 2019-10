Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSKEGON, Mich. -- Brandon Fles scored in the first half and Charlie Alfree scored twice in the second half as Western Michigan Christian beat North Muskegon, 3-0, Tuesday in a division 4 regional semifinal at Warrior Field.

Jameson Goorman was great in goal for the Warriors, who also beat the Norsemen in the regular season.

WMC (16-2-3) advances to play top-ranked Calvin Christian (20-1-1) Thursday in the regional final at Warrior Field.