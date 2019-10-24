× Andrew Johnson wins Blitz Boss vote for week 8

(FOX 17) — Central Montcalm senior quarterback Andrew Johnson has won the online Blitz Boss vote for week eight.

Johnson ran for two second half touchdowns to help the Hornets overcome and 11-point halftime deficit and beat Tri County, 20-17.

The win gave Central Montcalm the outright CSAA Gold Division title, the programs first conference championship since 2007 and first outright conference crown since 1999.

The Hornets finish up the regular season Friday at Millington (4-4).