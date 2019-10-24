Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Andrew Johnson wins Blitz Boss vote for week 8

Posted 11:36 AM, October 24, 2019, by

(FOX 17) — Central Montcalm senior quarterback Andrew Johnson has won the online Blitz Boss vote for week eight.

Johnson ran for two second half touchdowns to help the Hornets overcome and 11-point halftime deficit and beat Tri County, 20-17.

The win gave Central Montcalm the outright CSAA Gold Division title, the programs first conference championship since 2007 and first outright conference crown since 1999.

The Hornets finish up the regular season Friday at Millington (4-4).

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.