Applications for Michigan redistricting panel now available

Posted 5:28 PM, October 24, 2019

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan residents can start applying to serve on a new commission that will draw congressional and legislative districts.

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson announced Thursday that applications are available at www.RedistrictingMichigan.org . They take about 15 minutes to complete.

The applications must be notarized and are due by June 1. Secretary of state branches and local clerk offices will provide notary services for free. A list of free notaries can be found at www.Michigan.gov/FreeNotary .

Applications will be mailed to more than 10,000 randomly selected households. Benson’s office also will hold application workshops and coordinate a public-awareness campaign that includes TV ads.

The 13 randomly chosen commissioners will be paid about $40,000 each. They will start meeting in the fall of 2020 and will adopt congressional and legislative maps in 2021.

