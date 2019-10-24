Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Armed robbery thwarted by scream

Posted 11:03 PM, October 24, 2019, by

KENTWOOD, Mich. — An armed robber was scared off when a woman screamed at the sight of his weapon.

Sergeant Hartman from the Kentwood Police Department tells FOX 17 a man entered a Pizza Hut in the 3000 block of 28th Street Thursday night and brandished a weapon at the employees. A woman took one look at the weapon and screamed loud enough to startle the suspect into running from the building.

Police are still at the restaurant investigating the scene. We will update this developing story as details become available.

