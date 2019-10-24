Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Blitz Preview – Week 9

(FOX 17) -- The regular season comes to a close on Friday night in high school football.

GAME OF THE WEEK -  NORTH MUSKEGON (5-3) AT ORCHARD VIEW (8-0)

North Muskegon is projected to make the postseason for a third straight season even with a loss Friday night, but the Norseman have bigger plans than backing in at 5-4.

"Hoping to see a win," senior linebacker Joe Tarrant said. "Hopefully we can get a home playoff game if we win."

For Orchard View it is a chance to not only keep momentum heading into the postseason, but try to earn home field advantage and have a 9-0 regular season for the first time in 14 years.

"We would go down in the history books as the first team since 2005 to go 9-0." senior running back and defensive back Alex Andrews said.

BLITZ BATTLE - PORTLAND (7-1) AT MONTAGUE (6-2)

Portland looks to rebound from its first loss of the season last week to Mason (8-0).

The Raiders scored the game's final 14 points in week nine last season to beat Montague, 27-20.

Both teams made runs to the state finals at Ford Field last November.

The Wildcats (6-2) are hoping to earn a home game or two in the playoffs with a win.

Other games FOX 17 is planning to cover in week 9 include:

  • Allendale (5-3) at Sparta (7-1)
  • Battle Creek Lakeview (8-0) at Harper Creek (3-5) kickoff at 5pm
  • Byron Center (8-0) at Holland (0-8)
  • Cedar Springs (7-1) at Forest HIlls Northern (3-5)
  • Comstock (2-6) at Lawton (8-0) kickoff at 5pm
  • Comstock Park (2-6) at Grand Rapids Catholic Central (7-1)
  • East Kentwood (5-3) at Rockford (7-1) kickoff at 5pm
  • Edwardsburg (8-0) at Paw Paw (8-0) kickoff at 5:15
  • Grand Rapids Christian (6-2) at Wayland (0-8)
  • Grandville (7-1) at Caledonia (3-5) kickoff at 5pm
  • Holland Christian (4-4) at Spring Lake (4-4)
  • Kalamazoo United (4-4) at Schoolcraft (8-0) kickoff at 5pm
  • Kent City (6-2) at Grant (6-2)
  • Lowell (4-4) at Northview (5-3)
  • Martin (8-0) at Climax-Scotts (7-1) kickoff at 5pm
  • Mendon (6-2) at Centreville(6-2)
  • Muskegon (8-0) at Reeths-Puffer (5-3)
  • Muskegon Catholic Central (5-2) at Godwin Heights (3-5)
  • St. Joseph (6-2) at Portage Northern (7-1) kickoff at 5:30
  • St. Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic (4-4) at Colon (8-0)
  • South Christian (4-4) at Forest Hills Eastern (4-4)
  • Traverse City St. Francis (6-2) at Oakridge (8-0)
  • Unity Christian (5-3) at Zeeland East (5-3)
  • Vicksburg (5-3) at Otsego (5-3) kickoff at 5:30

