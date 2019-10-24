Blitz Preview – Week 9

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(FOX 17) -- The regular season comes to a close on Friday night in high school football.

GAME OF THE WEEK - NORTH MUSKEGON (5-3) AT ORCHARD VIEW (8-0)

North Muskegon is projected to make the postseason for a third straight season even with a loss Friday night, but the Norseman have bigger plans than backing in at 5-4.

"Hoping to see a win," senior linebacker Joe Tarrant said. "Hopefully we can get a home playoff game if we win."

For Orchard View it is a chance to not only keep momentum heading into the postseason, but try to earn home field advantage and have a 9-0 regular season for the first time in 14 years.

"We would go down in the history books as the first team since 2005 to go 9-0." senior running back and defensive back Alex Andrews said.

BLITZ BATTLE - PORTLAND (7-1) AT MONTAGUE (6-2)

Portland looks to rebound from its first loss of the season last week to Mason (8-0).

The Raiders scored the game's final 14 points in week nine last season to beat Montague, 27-20.

Both teams made runs to the state finals at Ford Field last November.

The Wildcats (6-2) are hoping to earn a home game or two in the playoffs with a win.

Other games FOX 17 is planning to cover in week 9 include: