GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Matt Richards was excellent in goal and Andrew Dykstra scored the game's only goal as Byron Center topped Reeths-Puffer 1-0 Wednesday in a boys soccer division 2 regional semifinal at Grand Rapids Christian High School.

The Bulldogs (17-3-2), who won a district for the first time in school history last week, will play 2nd-ranked Forest Hills Northern (20-0-1) in the regional final Saturday at noon at Grand Rapids Christian.