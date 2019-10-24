Coldwater man charged in 5-month-old’s death

COLDWATER, Mich. — A Coldwater man is being charged with in the death of a 5-month-old infant.

Coleman Royer was arrested Thursday on charges of child abuse and murder, eight months after the infant died at the University of Michigan Mott’s Children Hospital.

Police began their investigation on Feb. 13 after the child was brought to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The 5-month-old died the next day.

On Wednesday, an arrest warrant was authorized against Royer in the infant’s death. He is being held on first- and second-degree child abuse and homicide.