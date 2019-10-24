Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Driver killed in US-131 crash identified

ALGOMA TOWNSHIP, Mich. –Michigan State Police identified the driver killed in a suspected drunk driving crash Wednesday morning.

Patrick Ream died after his car went off US-131 around 3:30 a.m. that morning, rolling into several trees.

Emergency crews called in AeroMed to fly the 24-year-old to the hospital.

Troopers say Ream was the only person involved in the crash. They believe the man from Cedar Springs may have been drinking before getting behind the wheel.

