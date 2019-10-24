Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Ethnic Heritage Celebration at GRPM Saturday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The Ethnic Heritage Celebration is planned for Saturday, October 26 at 10 a.m. for a day-long celebration of music, dance, crafts and food representing the various ethnic groups that call West Michigan home.

The Grand Rapids Public Museum is hosting the event.

It will feature the long-standing history of diversity and various cultural traditions in West Michigan dating back from early explorers and fur traders, to modern day cultural rituals from new residents of the region.

The event features a variety of traditions, performances and presentations. The event activities are included with general admission to the museum.

