Experience West MI’s rich culture at GRPM’s Ethnic Heritage Festival

West Michigan has such a wonderful blend of culture thanks to the diversity of the people who live here. Now the community can travel around the globe without leaving Grand Rapids on Saturday at the Ethnic Heritage Festival at the Grand Rapids Public Museum.

Ethnic Heritage Festival is a day-long celebration of music, dance, crafts and food representing the various ethnic groups that call West Michigan home.

West Michigan has a long-standing history of diversity and various cultural traditions dating back from early explorers and fur traders, to modern day cultural rituals from new residents of the region.

Event activities are included with general admission to the Museum

The festival begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 26.

