Father facing manslaughter charge in son's drowning death

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A father is facing charges after his 16-year-old son with special needs drowned in the family’s swimming pool.

It happened March 28 at a home on Port Sheldon Street in Georgetown Township, near Hudsonville. Deputies were called to the home after the teen got into the pool and had to remove him from the water when they arrived.

Emergency responders took the teen to Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Since then, detectives continued investigating the case and ultimately decided to charge Timothy Koets in the teen’s death. He was arrested Thursday on charges of child abuse and manslaughter.