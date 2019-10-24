Healthy Halloween recipe ideas for the kids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Halloween is right around the corner and it turns out there are healthy and festive dishes you can make for the kids to enjoy instead of all the candy they get.

Grace Derocha, registered dietitian, certified diabetes educator and health coach with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan will be sharing some healthy Halloween recipes.

Eyeball Pasta

Ingredients

· Zoodles / noodles of choice

o 2 large zucchinis

o Spiralizer

o Olive oil

· Turkey Marinara Sauce

o 1 lb lean ground turkey

o 14 oz. marinara sauce

o 2 Tbsp. Italian blend spices

o 2 Tbsp. fresh basil chopped

o 1 clove garlic, minced

· Eyeballs

o Fresh mozzarella balls

o Black olives

Instructions

Zoodles:

1. Use spiralizer as instructed to make zucchini noodles. If you don’t have a spiralizer, you can finely chop zucchini into strips.

2. Sauté zoodles in olive oil or other favorite heart healthy oil for about 3-5 minutes until al dente.

3. You can also use favorite noodles of choice and cook according to package al dente.

Turkey Marinara Sauce:

1. Heat a medium skillet over medium-high heat. Add in the ground turkey and cook until browned.

2. Drain any excess grease and then add in the marinara sauce, herbs, garlic, salt and pepper to taste.

3. Simmer on low heat until ready to use.

To serve:

1. Place zoodles or noodles on plate with turkey marinara sauce on top.

2. Cut mozzarella balls in half and place on top of sauce. Place a slice of black olive on each piece of mozzarella to look like an eyeball.

Spiderweb Berries

Ingredients

· Strawberries

· Blueberries

· Blackberries

· 1 8 oz. package low-fat cream cheese, softened to room temperature

· ¼ cup granulated sugar

· 2 Tbsp. vanilla or almond extract

· Piping bags

Instructions

1. See image to arrange the spiderweb

2. For the dip: Mix together the cream cheese, sugar and vanilla / almond extract until well combined.

3. Put dip in piping bags and layer according to image.

For more health tips and information, visit http://www.AHealthierMichigan.org