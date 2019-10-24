Healthy snack hacks for busy families

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sometimes it’s hard enough just trying to get your kids out the door… but getting them out the door feeling like they are nourished and healthy? That’s an even bigger challenge.

Sherri French from Capital M Moms shares some simple tips to help keep kids healthy and the mornings calm for parents.

Tip #1: Pack healthy, portable snacks without the mess.

Munchie Mug

Bob’s Red Mill Better Bars

Tip #2: Sneak in the good stuff.

Sprout Foods



Tip #3: Choose smarter treats!

Rule Breaker Snacks



Tip #4: Admit that kids are picky, and their diet just isn’t going to be as perfect as we might hope.

First Day Kids Enrichment Multi-Vitamin

For more information and discount codes, head to hellocapitalm.com.