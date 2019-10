× Herrema’s pick six is week eight’s top play

(FOX 17) — Grandville junior Dash Herrema’s interception return for a touchdown Friday against Rockford has been voted week eight’s top play.

The pick six occurred early in the fourth quarter and extended the Bulldogs lead to 30-3 which was the game’s final score.

Grandville and Rockford are tied for first place in the OK Red heading into Friday’s regular season finale.

The Bulldogs can earn at least a share of the title with a win at Caledonia.