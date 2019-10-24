Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Jimmy Carter out of hospital after treatment for fall

Posted 2:39 PM, October 24, 2019, by

(Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

ATLANTA (AP) — Former President Jimmy Carter is out of the hospital where he was treated after fracturing his pelvis in a recent fall at his home, a spokeswoman said Thursday.

Carter Center spokeswoman Deanna Congileo said in a statement that the former president had been released from Phoebe Sumter Medical Center, was “looking forward to continuing to recuperate at his home in Plains, Georgia, and thanks everyone for their kind well wishes.”

Carter, 95, fell Monday evening at his home. Congileo had said in a statement earlier that his fracture was minor, and he was in good spirits at the hospital and looking forward to recovering at home.

It was the third time Carter fell in recent months. He first fell in the spring and required hip replacement surgery. Carter fell again Oct. 6 and despite receiving 14 stitches, traveled the same day to Nashville, Tennessee, to rally volunteers and, later, to help build a Habitat for Humanity home.

Carter is the oldest living former president in U.S. history. He and 92-year-old wife Rosalynn recently became the longest married first couple, surpassing George and Barbara Bush, with more than 73 years of marriage.

The 39th president survived a dire cancer diagnosis in 2015.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.