GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- After more than ten years, Jonathan Ericsson returned to the Griffins Wednesday and helped the team to a 3-0 win over the Admirals at Van Andel Arena.

Ericsson cleared waivers on Tuesday and was assigned to Grand Rapids.

He was plus one in Wednesday's game and helped the defense hold Milwaukee to just three first period shots.

The Griffins are back home Friday to host the Moose at 7 p.m..