Kzoo Co. investigating rare gonorrhea infection

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo County’s health department is investigating 11 cases of a rare gonorrhea infection.

The department has confirmed 10 cases and has one possible case of disseminated gonoccocal infection. DGI is a rare illness that can cause infections in joints and internal organs, and often requires hospitalization and sometimes surgery.

Symptoms of DGI include fever, chills, joint pain, stiffness and swelling. Kalamazoo County health officials say people may not have the symptoms of an STD, so anyone experiencing DGI symptoms should go see a doctor.

Last year, Kalamazoo County saw an increase in several STDs, including chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis.

