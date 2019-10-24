× Last day of season for John Ball Zoo set for Nov. 3

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The last day of the season for John Ball Zoo is almost here.

Visitors will get their last chance to see the red pandas, lions, tigers and everyone else at the zoo on Nov. 3.

This year’s last day is about a month earlier than usual because of a construction project slated to begin next month. The project includes a new entry path, restrooms, concession stand and the start of work to bring new animals to the zoo.

John Ball Zoo will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the rest of the season.