Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Last day of season for John Ball Zoo set for Nov. 3

Posted 10:56 AM, October 24, 2019, by

File photo

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The last day of the season for John Ball Zoo is almost here.

Visitors will get their last chance to see the red pandas, lions, tigers and everyone else at the zoo on Nov. 3.

This year’s last day is about a month earlier than usual because of a construction project slated to begin next month. The project includes a new entry path, restrooms, concession stand and the start of work to bring new animals to the zoo.

John Ball Zoo will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the rest of the season.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.