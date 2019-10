DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 38-year-old man was air-lifted to the hospital Wednesday night after his dirt bike hit a tree.

Mecosta County Deputies responded to a call around 6:15 p.m. of a crash at Northland Drive near 4 Mile Road. The victim had lost control of the bike, leaving the road before hitting a nearby tree.

His injuries were considered life-threatening and he was air-lifted to a hospital in Grand Rapids by Aero-Med.

The victim of the crash was not wearing a helmet at the time.