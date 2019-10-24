Man in critical condition after stabbing in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man is in critical condition after being stabbed multiple times early Thursday morning.
It happened around 1 a.m. in the area of Leonard Street and Fuller Avenue.
Information on what led up to the stabbing wasn’t immediately available. The only description of the suspect is that it is a female.
Police say the man drove himself to the hospital after the stabbing, where he is in critical but stable condition.
1 Comment
lml25
Critical–“but stable”—is still critical.Have you ever heard of “critical,but UNstable?”Me neither.More mediaspeak.