Marc Cisco honored as Detroit Lions coach of the week

BYRON CENTER, Mich. -- Marc Cisco has been named the Detroit Lions head coach of the week for week 8.

Cisco has led the Bulldogs to an 8-0 start in his 11th year at the helm.

This marks the 7th time Byron Center has qualified for the postseason in Cisco's 11 seasons.

He has also led the program to 2 district championships, and this season's OK Green title is the 3rd for BC with Cisco as head coach.

The Bulldogs can get the program's first undefeated regular season since 1952 with a win at Holland (0-8) on Friday.