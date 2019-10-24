Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Marc Cisco honored as Detroit Lions coach of the week

Posted 1:10 AM, October 24, 2019, by

BYRON CENTER, Mich. -- Marc Cisco has been named the Detroit Lions head coach of the week for week 8.

Cisco has led the Bulldogs to an 8-0 start in his 11th year at the helm.

This marks the 7th time Byron Center has qualified for the postseason in Cisco's 11 seasons.

He has also led the program to 2 district championships, and this season's OK Green title is the 3rd for BC with Cisco as head coach.

The Bulldogs can get the program's first undefeated regular season since 1952 with a win at Holland (0-8) on Friday.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.