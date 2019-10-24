Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Medical issue causes rollover crash in Ottawa Co.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A woman was taken to the hospital after a medical issue caused a rollover crash in Ottawa County.

It happened around 3:27 p.m. near the intersection of 8th Avenue and Cleveland Street in Wright Township, near Coopersville.

Deputies received a call about a driver who was all over the road and found her shortly after. After following the vehicle for some time, the deputy realized the driver was having a medical issue.

Shortly after, the vehicle left the road and rolled onto its side. Authorities took the woman to an area hospital for treatment, and said she wasn’t injured in the crash.

