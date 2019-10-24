Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for October 24

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. Have unused or expired medicine? Instead of tossing them in the trash, drop them off at a Meijer Pharmacy on Saturday as part of National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. people can drop them off at the Meijer Pharmacy Kiosks.

Meijer says they plan to collect more than 8,000 pounds of unwanted and expired medications.

The special collection kiosks are also available for customers year-round, during normal Meijer pharmacy hours.

2. The L.C. Walker Arena is changing its name. It'll become the Mercy Health Arena by the end of the year.

It's part of a 15-year commitment they signed with the city of Muskegon. It'll cover the rebranding of the facility, and ensure sustainability in the years to come.

It was originally named after the late Louis Carlisle Walker, who was a major contributor to the arena back in 1960.

The city says updated signage is expected by January.

3. MasterChef Junior Live is coming to Grand Rapids.

The show will feature past contestants from the show, competing in head-to-head cooing challenges and demonstrations.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

They can be bought at DeVos Place or Van Andel Arena box offices or on Ticketmaster.

4. Sir Elton John is bringing his Farewell Yellowbrick Road Tour to Grand Rapids, again!

He'll be performing at Van Andel Arena on April 23.

The tour kicked off last year and has received rave reviews in every market.

Tickets go on sale Friday, November 1 at 10 a.m. However, American Express Early Access starts today.

A limited number of VIP packages will also be made available today as well.

5. Who needs a vacation? A new OnePoll study reveals the top signs showing people may need a break from everyday life.

Researchers examined 2,000 Americans and found two in five people say fatigue is what drives them to book a vacation.

40 percent say stress related to their families and work makes them crave a trip.

The study found people to be most stressed out during the holiday season. Adding, close to 50 percent of people say they need a trip to recharge after spending a holiday with their families.