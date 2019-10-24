Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

New ‘Hocus Pocus’ movie coming from Disney+

Posted 10:14 AM, October 24, 2019, by

Just in time for Halloween is news you can use.

There’s reportedly a new “Hocus Pocus” movie coming.

According to Deadline, the new film is in the works for forthcoming streaming service Disney+ with a script from television writer and producer Jen D’Angelo.

The original 1993 film about a trio of 17th century witches wreaking havoc in modern day Salem, Massachusetts, stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy.

It’s become a cult classic and must-see viewing every Halloween season.

No word yet on if the original cast will be returning for the new movie or any plot details.

Disney+ has been stirring excitement almost since it’s announcement.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.