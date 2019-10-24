Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

New workshops offered at White Flame Brewing Company

Posted 10:05 AM, October 24, 2019

Hudsonville, Michigan - A heads up to parents looking to make a fall arrangement for your home. White Flame Brewing Company is the oldest brewery in Hudsonville now offering pumpkin and succulent workshops. A fun night out with good eats, great beer and fall fun. Look forward to more workshops in the upcoming seasons with sign ups on their Facebook page.

