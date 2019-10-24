Spooky Halloween fun for kids & adults awaits in Saugatuck & Douglas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The first weekend of celebrating Halloween is upon us, and fun for the whole family- plus a party for the adults- awaits in downtown Douglas.

On Friday, October 25 downtown Saugatuck will be hosting a family-friendly Glow in the Park party at Coghlin Park.

For $3, people can get their face painted with ultraviolet paints, dance to music from a DJ, play games and crafts, eat and drink from local restaurants, and even try glowing cotton candy.

Tickets and information will be found at saugatuckhalloween.com.