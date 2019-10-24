Spooky Halloween fun for kids & adults awaits in Saugatuck & Douglas

The first weekend of celebrating Halloween is upon us, and fun for the whole family- plus a party for the adults- awaits in downtown Douglas.
On Friday, October 25 downtown Saugatuck will be hosting a family-friendly Glow in the Park party at Coghlin Park.
For $3, people can get their face painted with ultraviolet paints, dance to music from a DJ, play games and crafts, eat and drink from local restaurants, and even try glowing cotton candy.
Tickets and information will be found at saugatuckhalloween.com.
Then on Saturday night in downtown Douglas, the adults will need to find a babysitter for the kids, because things will start to get wild at the Adult Costume Parade.
The parade will start on Center Street in front of Borrowed Time and Beery Field. The lineup starts at 9:30 and the parade starts at 10 p.m. There's no need to sign up, just show up and walk down the street having a good time.
For more information, visit douglashalloween.com.