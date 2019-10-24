Tricks at the Halloween Spooktacular Magic Show will be a treat!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Guests will be asking themselves "How did he do that" after seeing the magic of Alan Kazam in action at the Paw Paw Playhouse for the Halloween Spooktacular Magic Show.

The family-friendly interactive Halloween-themed magic show will have the great magician, Alan Kazam, performing tricks for people of all ages. From illusions to card tricks, he'll be sure to entertain.

Everyone is encouraged to wear a Halloween costume at this event.

There will be three shows, October 25 and 26 at 7 p.m., and October 27 at 4 p.m.

All seats are just $10. Tickets are available online at store.pawpawplayhouse.com or at the door day of the show.