1 dead after SUV and semi-truck crash in Muskegon County

RAVENNA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 19-year-old woman died after failing to stop at a stop sign.

The victim and her passenger were driving near S. Ravenna Rd. and Ellis Rd. on Thursday night around 7 p.m, according to the Muskegon County Sheriff’s Office.

Her SUV hit the side of a trailer of a northbound semi-truck, driving off the road and into a ditch on the east side of Ravenna.

She was pronounced dead on the scene, while her passenger was transported to Spectrum Butterworth for non-life-threatening injuries.

The semi-truck driver was uninjured.

Everyone was wearing seat belts and alcohol does not appear to be a factor.

Deputies are continuing to investigate what caused the crash.