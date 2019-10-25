Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

1 dead after SUV and semi-truck crash in Muskegon County

Posted 2:23 AM, October 25, 2019, by

RAVENNA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 19-year-old woman died after failing to stop at a stop sign.

The victim and her passenger were driving near S. Ravenna Rd. and Ellis Rd. on Thursday night around 7 p.m, according to the Muskegon County Sheriff’s Office.

Her SUV hit the side of a trailer of a northbound semi-truck, driving off the road and into a ditch on the east side of Ravenna.

She was pronounced dead on the scene, while her passenger was transported to Spectrum Butterworth for non-life-threatening injuries.

The semi-truck driver was uninjured.

Everyone was wearing seat belts and alcohol does not appear to be a factor.

Deputies are continuing to investigate what caused the crash.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.