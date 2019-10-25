Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Drug Take Back Day: Get rid of unwanted medications at these locations Oct. 26

Posted 11:35 AM, October 25, 2019, by , Updated at 11:34AM, October 25, 2019

Get rid of expired medication sitting in the cupboard properly and safely during National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on October 26.

Dr. Ken Fawcett, vice president of Spectrum Health Healthier Communities, and Rachel Jantz, public health epidemiologist with the Kent County Health Department, discuss how residents of West Michigan can participate and how the opioid crisis affects the community.

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day was formed in 2010 by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency. Since then, nearly 11 million pounds of medications and medical supplies have been collected and disposed of by law enforcement agencies.

There are now even kiosks in pharmacies such as Meijer and some Walgreens.

Spectrum Health will be collecting unwanted prescriptions on October 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the following locations:

Spectrum Health Healthier Communities
Widdicomb Building
665 Seward Ave. NW
Grand Rapids

Spectrum Health West Pavilion
6105 Wilson Ave SW
Wyoming, MI

For a list of locations on where to drop off unwanted medications, visit takebackday.dea.gov.

