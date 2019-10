× Firefighters battling large fire in Calhoun County

EMMETT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Firefighters from several different departments are currently battling a large structure fire.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area of E Michigan Avenue at 10 Mile Road in Emmett Township while crews work to put out the fire.

Firefighters say the intersection will be closed to traffic until further notice.

No word on injuries or what sparked the fire.

We will update you as we learn more.