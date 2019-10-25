Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Say hello to Friday's Friend, Piper! She's a 5-year-old terrier mix who is very social with new people. She has successfully lived with cats, dogs, and children! She even knows a few tricks like sit and shake!

Halloween Safety for Pets:

Keep pets safe this Howl-o-ween! Halloween may be humans' favorite holiday, but many pets don't like this spooky season. Here are a few tips to keep pets safe and happy this Halloween:

Not all pets enjoy wearing costumes. For those that do, be sure that costumes do not obstruct vision, breathing, or make walking difficult.

Leave pets safely at home. Even the most confident, well-mannered pets may become stressed in the presence of trick or treaters and their costumes.

Keep all candy and treats out of reach. Chocolate, artificial sweeteners, wrappers and more can be deadly to pets. If you believe your pet has ingested anything they shouldn't have, contact the Emergency Veterinary Hospital. You may also call the ASPCA Poison Control Center for help at (888)-426-4435

Hot Cider Hustle

HSWM is excited to participate in this year's Grand Rapids Hot Cider Hustle on November 9! If the HSWM gets 35 volunteers at the event, the race will make a donation to their organization. Volunteers must stay for the entire shift from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. Grab friends and get ready to enjoy some cider and fall weather for a good cause! Sign up here.

For more details visit hswestmi.org or follow them on Facebook.