GM workers ratify contract, 40-day strike ends

Striking General Motors factory workers are putting down their picket signs after approving a new contract that will end a 40-day strike that paralyzed the company’s U.S. production.

The United Auto Workers union confirmed that the contract passed on Friday but did not immediately announce vote totals.

Picket lines will end immediately, and skilled trades workers will begin restarting factories that were shuttered when 49,000 workers walked out on Sept. 16. Some production workers could return Friday night.

The deal includes a mix of wage increases and lump-sum payments and an $11,000 signing bonus. But GM will close three U.S. factories.

