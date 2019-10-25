High School Football Scoreboard
GM workers ratify contract, 40-day strike ends

Posted 4:52 PM, October 25, 2019, by , Updated at 04:54PM, October 25, 2019

Striking General Motors factory workers are putting down their picket signs after approving a new contract that will end a 40-day strike that paralyzed the company’s U.S. production.

The United Auto Workers union confirmed that the contract passed on Friday but did not immediately announce vote totals.

Picket lines will end immediately, and skilled trades workers will begin restarting factories that were shuttered when 49,000 workers walked out on Sept. 16. Some production workers could return Friday night.

The deal includes a mix of wage increases and lump-sum payments and an $11,000 signing bonus. But GM will close three U.S. factories.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued statement on the strike coming to an end:

“This is good news for our working families and our economy. Michiganders are some of the hardest working people in this country, and they deserve to be treated with respect. I was proud to stand with the UAW as they negotiated for more American jobs, better wages, and good benefits, and my administration is committed to continuing our work to close the skills gap and protect hardworking Michigan families.”

