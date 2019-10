GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A bunch of comedians are throwing away the script and going off the rails for this years Grand Rapids Improv Festival.

Troupes such as “Plant Parenthood” will be participating in a variety of performances and workshops, plus a few other special events.

The festival takes place at The Comedy Project from October 24 through October 28.

Anyone interested in attending can head to grimprovfest.com for all the details.