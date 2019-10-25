Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Holland Blain’s Farm & Fleet now open! Here’s a look inside

Posted 11:53 AM, October 25, 2019, by , Updated at 11:51AM, October 25, 2019

Many across the Midwest are familiar with Blain's Farm and Fleet. Now, the franchise's fourth Michigan location is officially open in Holland.

Todd went to the grand opening on Thursday, October 24, seeing thousands of shoppers come out to the store. He met up with Jane Blain Gilbertson, CEO of Blain's Farm and Fleet, to learn more about what the Holland location has to offer.

The Grand Opening event will continue now through Saturday, October 26.

For a full list of events, go to farmandfleet.com.

