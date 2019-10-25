Holland Blain’s Farm & Fleet now open! Here’s a look inside

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Many across the Midwest are familiar with Blain's Farm and Fleet. Now, the franchise's fourth Michigan location is officially open in Holland.

Todd went to the grand opening on Thursday, October 24, seeing thousands of shoppers come out to the store. He met up with Jane Blain Gilbertson, CEO of Blain's Farm and Fleet, to learn more about what the Holland location has to offer.

The Grand Opening event will continue now through Saturday, October 26.

For a full list of events, go to farmandfleet.com.