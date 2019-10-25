× MDHHS releases testing results of vaping products from lung injury patients

MICHIGAN — The Michigan Department of Health & Human Services released findings connecting reports of lung damage with vaping and e-cigarette use in the state.

Officials say Michigan has 44 confirmed and probable lung injury cases, with one death. About 81 percent of these patients reported using a product containing THC.

“We urge Michiganders not to use e-cigarette or vaping products, particularly those containing THC,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health for MDHHS. “This outbreak is still under investigation, and the exact substance or devices that are causing the outbreak are unknown.”

The MDHHS released these findings:

Two patients’ products contained only nicotine.

One patient’s products contained only tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).

One patient’s products contained both THC and nicotine.

One patient’s products contained THC and vitamin E acetate. One product, a Dank Vape Birthday Cake THC cartridge, contained 23 percent vitamin E acetate.

Health officials also released recommendations for the public involving vaping and e-cigarette use:

CDC and MDHHS recommend that persons should not use e-cigarette or vaping products, particularly those that contain THC.

At present, CDC and MDHHS also recommend individuals refrain from using e-cigarette or vaping products that contain nicotine.

E-cigarette and/or vaping products should never be used by youths, young adults or women who are pregnant.

Individuals who do not currently use tobacco products should not start using e-cigarette or vaping products.

Individuals should not buy any type of e-cigarette or vaping products, particularly those containing THC, off the street.

Individuals should not modify or add any substances to e-cigarette or vaping products that are not intended by the manufacturer, including products purchased through retail establishments

