Michigan Senate votes to delay cage-free ban for hens

Posted 8:10 AM, October 25, 2019

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A divided Michigan Senate has voted to delay a requirement that farm animals confined in small cages and stalls be given more room.

Legislation approved 21-17 Thursday would push back standards that are scheduled to take effect his month for egg-laying hens and pregnant pigs. Farmers would not have to comply until October 2025 for hens and next April for pigs under the bill that will go to the House for consideration next.

The Republican-backed measure is part of an update to the Animal Industry Act that has bipartisan support otherwise.

Starting in October 2025, businesses would be prohibited from selling shelled eggs that are the product of hens confined in enclosures that are not considered to be cage-free housing.

 

